“Maybe I’m paying for my past sins,” were the words uttered by Shawn Harris, the Kitty man who was found guilty of murdering a vagrant in 2017, prior to a life sentence being handed down to him yesterday.

The charge against Harris, 31, stated that he murdered Sunil Singh, called ‘Grey,’ on February 5th, 2017, at Owen Street, Kitty.

Harris was found guilty of the offence by a 12-member jury on December 17, 2019 after almost four hours of deliberation.