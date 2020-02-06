No report of passenger being sent back from T&T over Hong Kong stop – health official

Local public health officials have received no report of a passenger being sent back to Guyana by Trinidad authorities after they reportedly discovered the female passenger’s journey had originated in Hong Kong.

The Trinidad Guardian reported yesterday that a female passenger had arrived at the Piarco International Airport from Guyana on Monday night and was subsequently sent back to Guyana after it was discovered that she came from Hong Kong. In the Guardian’s report, it was stated that the woman did not show any symptoms but was returned to Guyana because of the country’s travel restriction from China following the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Guardian had earlier reported that “Government announced a travel restriction of 14 days for people of any nationality coming to T&T from China. They will have to wait 14 days after they’ve left China, to enter T&T.”