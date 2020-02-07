ID card with security features, biometrics under consideration – President

President David Granger yesterday announced that the incumbent government is examining options for the introduction of a single national identification card which can be used for all government transactions.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Stephen Campbell House which houses the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Citizenship at Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Granger explained that the proposed card will include biometric and security features.

“The establishment of the Department of Citizenship was intended to protect the rights of citizenship. Our citizenship policy is to ensure that every Guyanese citizen will be accounted for from birth to death, as far as technologically possible,” he said.