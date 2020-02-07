Trinidad: ‘Blinded’ driver crashes into three pedestrians

(Trinidad Express) An early morning accident in San Fernando has left three people injured.

According to eye witnesses, at around 5.49 a.m. on Friday, a Marabella taxi-driver, whose name was given only as ‘Ali’, was reversing his vehicle on the Marabella/San Fernando taxi stand located on Pointe-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando, when he lost control of his vehicle.



The vehicle crashed into the railing in the vicinity of Royal Castle, rode the pavement and crashed into the stall of a doubles vendor, causing injury to the doubles vendor and two other persons.

One of the injured persons was later identified as Baboolal Deonarine of Claxton Bay.

Though the cause of the accident has not been confirmed, some taxi drivers who ply the same route as ‘Ali’ claimed that he said an object flew into one of his eyes whilst reversing, which led to him losing control of the vehicle.

The injured persons were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

San Fernando police are conducting inquiries into the accident.