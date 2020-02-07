Red Force thrive behind Mohammed, Ottley half-centuries

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – Jason Mohammed and captain Yannick Ottley struck half-centuries in an unbroken century partnership to rescue Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on the opening day of their fourth round match against Windward Islands Volcanoes here yesterday.

Sent in, Red Force were wobbling on 65 for two before Mohammed and Ottley came together in a 167-run, third wicket stand to fire them to 232 without further loss at the close.

Mohammed was unbeaten on 85 while Ottley finished on 84 not out, both batsmen dominating wayward Volcanoes bowling on a flat deck at Windsor Park.

After the first session was lost to rain, the pair came together in the second session to put Red Force in command as the visitors reached 135 for two at tea.

At the break, Mohammed was unbeaten on 41 and partnered by Ottley on 33.

They scored at a quick rate in the final session, adding 97 runs as Volcanoes struggled to find a breakthrough despite employing a varied attack.

So far, Mohammed has struck 14 fours in an innings spanning 161 balls and 202 minutes while Ottley has faced 170 balls in 3-½ hours and stroked nine fours and three sixes.

Red Force, coming off a heavy defeat to Guyana Jaguars in the last round, lie fourth in the tables while Volcanoes are marginally above them in third.