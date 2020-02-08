Mohammed, Ottley hundreds put Volcanoes under pressure

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – Jason Mohammed and Yannick Ottley struck centuries to put Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in command of their fourth round match against Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Playing on yesterday’s second day at Windsor Park, Mohammed carved out 119 while captain Yannick Ottley shone with 116, two innings that formed the foundation of Red Force’s 373 for nine declared.

Veteran left-hander Devon Smith then stroked an unbeaten 35 as Volcanoes closed on 71 for two – still 302 runs adrift.

Resuming from their overnight 232 for two following a delayed start because of rain, Red Force powered their way to 282 without further loss at lunch, courtesy of Mohammed and Ottley’s enterprise.

Mohammed, unbeaten on 85 at the start, struck 15 fours off 215 balls in just over 4-½ hours at the crease.

Ottley, meanwhile, resuming from 84, faced 231 balls in just shy of five hours at the crease, counting 11 fours and four sixes to notch his maiden first class hundred.

All told, they put on 224 for the third wicket before being separated when Mohammed was taken slow down at a wide leg slip by Kavem Hodge off off-spinner Shane Shillingford who finished with three for 63.

Ottley was eventually fourth out, dragging on to fast bowler Sherman Lewis at 307 for four, as Red Force lost six wickets for 66 runs in pursuit of quick runs.

In reply, Smith and Desron Maloney (7) gave the hosts a sound start by putting on 39 for the first wicket.

When off-spinner Bryan Charles trapped Maloney lbw, Smith added a further 29 for the second wicket with Hodge (18) as Volcanoes made good progress.

However, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein got the breakthrough four overs before the close when he repeatedly troubled Hodge before having him caught at second slip.

Smith has so far faced 93 deliveries and struck five fours.