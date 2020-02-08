Party politics

No one should be afraid to openly support the political party of their choice. In exercising that constitutional right, no one should fear persecution. For many Guyanese, however, political affiliation is weaved into every aspect of their lives, and typically from when they are still very young. In many families, the young are conditioned to support a particular political party. They are also taught to believe certain stereotypes about particular groups of people, and this can affect who they think is fit for leadership. This can hinder independent thought

In some families, if a member decides to stray from the traditional voting pattern of the family, it could provoke resentment and even estrangement from the family. Some communities are also known to largely support particular political parties. These voting traditions are so ingrained in some communities that others might not be welcomed. We have seen instances where politicians were driven out of certain areas by protests and even the threat of violence.