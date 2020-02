Seon David, who police say shot and killed a Linden man after a row over a card game, has been charged with murder and remanded to prison.

David, 31, of Lot 49 North Haslington, East Coast Demerara, was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday and charged with the murder of Raymond Leitch.

The indictable charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. It alleges that on February 3rd, at Quartzstone Backdam, Cuyuni-Mazaruni, he murdered Leitch.