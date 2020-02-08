Int’l accounting firm BDO formally launches local operations

International accounting firm BDO officially launched its operations in Guyana on Thursday evening during which it was highlighted that it will be manned by an all Guyanese staff.

The firm will be offering auditing, accounting and advisory services, with access to the firm’s global network.

Albert Lopez, the Chief Executive Officer of BDO Americas, told the gathering at the official launch held at the Marriott Hotel that the opening of this branch in Guyana extends the company’s network within the Caribbean to 21 countries. Lopez said that the company is one of the younger international firms that started in the 1960s. The CEO highlighted that globally the company completed 2019 with just over $9.6 billion in revenue across the 167 countries and territories they operate in.