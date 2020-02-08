Sports Commission expresses condolences on death of Jude Bentley

The National Sports Commission today said it was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of national cyclist and sports philanthropist Jude Bentley.

Bentley died this morning in an accident on the Rupert Craig Highway.

The Commission said that Bentley’s contribution to sports development has been noteworthy and exemplary.

Director of Sports said he wished “to extend my sincere condolences to Jude’s family, friends and loved ones for the immeasurable loss you have just suffered. May you find strength in prayers and be comforted by the outpouring of love surrounding you and the loving memories you forever hold in your heart give you the courage to face the days ahead. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this time of bereavement.”