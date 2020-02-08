Trinidad: Drunk widower jailed for driving wrong side of highway

(Trinidad Express) A widower has been jailed after he was found drunk and driving in the wrong direction along the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Lincoln Seukaran, 60 of Princes Town, yesterday appeared before Traffic court magistrate Natalie Diop where he was also disqualified from driving.

Sgt Harold Ishmael told the court that at 2.20 a.m. last Tuesday, constable Roopchand was on mobile patrol duty along Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway with other officers when they were told that a car was driving south on the north bound land of the highway, near Gasparillo.



Further down the highway at Papourie Road, the car was still seen heading along the north bound lane. Vehicles were pulling away to avoid collision with the car which crashed into the median of the highway.

Roopchand told Seukaran of the offence of dangerous driving. While interviewing him, the scent of alcohol was detected on his breath. Seukaran was taken to the Debe police post where breath tests resulted in a reading of 129 microgrammes. He was 94 microgrammes over the 35 microgramme legal limit.

Roopchand charged him and for driving dangerously and driving while under the influence of alcohol.



Before the court, Seukaran said that his wife passed away in 2012.

Seukaran who has had a driver’s permit for the past 43 years, was sentenced to six months in prison on the DUI charge and to four months for dangerous driving Diop also disqualified him from driving for 15 months.

The sentences are to run concurrently. He will therefore serve six months in jail.