Chateau Margot Chimney identified for GuySuCo’s tourism programme

Dear Editor,
I have been following the story on the Chateau Margot Chimney and while I am away on study leave, I would like to unofficially inform that the Chateau Margot Chimney is one of the areas identified in GuySuCo’s Cultural Heritage (Sugar) Tourism (CHST) programme for development as a Heritage Park. I also believe that the portion of land where the chimney is located, is currently the property of GuySuCo (kindly follow up with Mr. Frederick Singh at GuySuCo).
Yours faithfully,
Audreyanna Thomas