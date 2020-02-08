Mayor’s vehicle has siren, emergency lights

Dear Editor,

The sound of a siren on the Mayor’s vehicle is now a constant feature in the city. The Mayor of Georgetown has fitted his new vehicle with emergency lights and siren; something that even former Mayor Hamilton Green who was Prime Minister or any of the other Mayors did not do. But there are two questions that should be answered by the city council.

First, can the council say what is the position of the vehicle that was involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a citizen? As far as I am aware there has not been a public status report on this matter by the Mayor or council. And where is the vehicle that was bought with taxpayers’ money? Has it been written off?

Second, how does the Mayor feels driving a new vehicle with lights and sirens through an untidy and disorganized city? Surely, he must know that citizens are paying attention to the way Georgetown has slipped back into an ugly and unhealthy state. Garbage everywhere, the cemetery is a disgrace and drains and canals are clogged with all sorts of stuff. In fact, the city seems to be at a standstill with abandoned buildings and derelict vehicles on public parapets and roadsides.

The council seems to be a happy bunch with little or nothing to show for their time at the dilapidated city hall. It’s a pity. And the Mayor needs to understand maximizing the use of photo opportunities is not the same as chairing an effective and efficient city. Citizens are not fooled because they are the residents of communities in which essential municipal services are not provided by the council.

The President of the Cooperative Republic Mr. David A. Granger cannot be happy with the current condition of the city. The current performance of the council is certainly not compatible with the President’s vision of a Green City.

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Subner