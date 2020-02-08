This Region Five vehicle was doing work for PNCR

Dear Editor,

The abuse of state resources for political activity continues in Region #5

I wish to draw to the Auditor General of Guyana’s attention that on February 2, 2020 an enclosed truck, plate number GWW 4353 that belongs to the Regional Democratic Council Region #5 Health Department was transporting alcohol and other items for a PNCR fund raising event in Paradise Village, West Coast Berbice.

I am kindly seeking the Auditor General’s intervention to carry out an investigation into the log book of the said truck. The log book will be able to say who authorized the public health vehicle to transport alcohol for a PNC event.

While schools and health facilities are without basic supplies in Region #5 because lack of transportation, the state vehicle is being used for political purposes.

It was already highlighted In the Auditor General’s report of 2017, an analysis of Log Books for three ambulances numbers PTT 2060, PSS 659 and PLL 2402 revealed that there were 237 instances where they were used to transport staff during working hours.

While these ambulances should have been used to transfer patients for better care, they were being used to move around workers while other health vehicles were doing political activities.

Yours faithfully,

Govind Singh

Former Deputy Regional Executive Officer Region #5