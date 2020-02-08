Monument at Parade Ground is retrograde step for sport

Dear Editor,

The granting of approval blindly for the erecting of a monument on Parade Ground, with none other than the Minister with responsibility for Sports; Hon. Dr. George Norton, pictured turning the sod (SN September 9, 2019) is a retrograde step.

This now brings me to the essential points in question.

i) Was the Mayor and City Council involved in any discussion for approval being granted?

ii) Was a feasibility study done in relation to “budgetary expenditure and basic common sense”?

iii) Was there any consultation with residents of the community, Ministry of Education and private schools?

Editor, unapologetically and remonstratively I must express my utmost disappointment, in the Sports Minister’s lack of foresight! An estimated combined schools’ population (private & public) of 4,000 youths, along with the youngsters from the surrounding areas of less than one square mile, will be deprived of a recreational facility. Ironically, Hon. Dr. Norton, once served as President of the then Y.S.M Beacon, an affiliate of the then Georgetown Football League. Additionally, Dr. Norton, also served as Chairman, Georgetown Football Association – IMC. Coincidentally, the former Y.S.M Beacon, training venue was Parade Ground. Recently I was informed that Beacon still utilizes the venue for training.

Sad to say the glory days that the facility enjoyed from my school days, way back in the 70s, as a former Christ Church student, have gone. Physical education, inter house football (junior & senior), inter-house athletics trials and inter-schools’ secondary football were once facilitated on the once famous Parade Ground. Needless, to say Santos FC, in their glory days of Maurice Enmore, the late Clive “Breezer/Caribbean Fox” Nedd and Cardo Williams honed their skills there.

Parade Ground was also utilized by visiting national and club football teams as a training venue. Lest I forget, bleachers were also in place for seating accommodation.

The rut on the playing surface of Parade Ground began in earnest under the stewardship of former Mayor, Hamilton Green and the GGG-controlled Mayor & City Councillors. The facility was rented out for displaying mining equipment (earth moving), in observance of Miners Week, Mash Camps, Coney Island, Bubble sessions and Political rallies. These all contributed to the coffers of the M&CC. But sad to say from all indications there was no reinvestment for the maintenance of Parade Ground and this contributed to an unplayable surface for organized football! This was compounded by the fact that the M&CC did not impose a security deposit for damages in the contracts. Surely that left much to be desired for a “billion dollars” entity.

By the way, until and unless our nation ceases `sporting with sports’ irrespective of which political party is in power and focuses on providing modern, upgraded and maintained recreational facilities, then and only then can the scourge of: “drugs, alcoholism and youth crimes” be minimized.

A sad day beckons within the depressed community of Tiger Bay (definitely not a ghetto). It can no longer produce a national footballer whose skills are being developed on Parade Ground. Compulsory physical education on the schools’ curriculum remains a fleeting illusion to be pursued but hardly likely to be attained.

Had a feasibility study been undertaken of the entire Parade Ground complex encompassing the Basketball Court, then rocket science was not needed to prove that the defunct volleyball court aback of: the basketball court, was/is the ideal site for the monument! Further, a sewerage line existing in Carmichael Street, (eastern half) would have provided the ideal platform for lavatory purposes. In addition stand-pipes, fencing, seating accommodation, flower plants and upgrading the walkway behind the Cheddi Jagan Dental School to Waterloo Street. would have been more cost effective and sensible. But the “big stick diplomacy of my way or the highway”, has ultimately deprived the youths of a proper recreational facility. Is this “ignoble deed” reflective of the “good life for all”?

As per norm, I do expect the barrage of hostilities that will come along from the “man in the street” and a few toothless poodles in the football fraternity.

Yours faithfully,

Lester Sealey