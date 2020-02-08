Reifer, Permaul spare Jaguars’ blushes

The Guyana Jaguars and the Jamaica Scorpions were locked in a tense battle for outright honours at the close of the second day of their West Indies Championship fourth round encounter at the Providence National Stadium ground yesterday.

After battling their way to a mere three-run first innings lead, the Guyana Jaguars bowlers struck back in the late afternoon with three wickets.

Jaguars resumed on 17 without loss and managed 190 from 83.1 overs in reply to the Scorpions 187.

The five-time defending champions however, left Scorpions reeling at 50-3 from 14 overs at stumps.