Jubilee Jazz for 50th Republic celebrations

Jubilee Jazz will for part of the 50th Republic Anniversary celebration with the complements of GEMS Theatre Productions and Dream Team Productions in collaboration with the Government of Guyana.

The concert will feature a mixture of international and Guyanese artists in celebration on February 20, at the National Cultural Centre.

According to a press release, Shuffle Demons, appearing for the first time in Guyana, will headline the show. The appearance of the Canadian jazz fusion band based in Toronto comes with support from Canada Fund for the Arts.