Cricketer Chris Gayle demands PPP/C candidate Ramson Jr retract statements about him

Charles Ramson Jr, a candidate for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), has been sent a lawyer’s letter on behalf of international cricketer Chris Gayle, who has asked that he retract statements made about him at a political campaign meeting.

Ramson’s statements, which concern a visit made by Gayle to Linden during the People’s National Congress Reform’s celebration of its 62nd anniversary, were made at a January 30th public meeting at Alberttown.

The party is the main constituent of governing coalition partner APNU.