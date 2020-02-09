Granger says technical institute planned for Bartica

President David Granger on Friday announced that Bartica can expect the establishment of a technical institution if the incumbent APNU+AFC coalition is re-elected at the March 2nd elections.

“Bartica needs a technical institute to train the young people and boost the economy of this region and during our ‘Decade of Development,’ Bartica will have its own technical institute to train young people,” Granger was quoted by the Department of Public Information (DPI) as telling a rally held in the mining town.

The DPI said during his address the president reiterated the importance of youth and youth development, while saying that it was the previous administration that dismantled the National Youth Service, resulting in lack of opportunity for youth development and empowerment.