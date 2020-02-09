Desiree Edghill receives Commonwealth Points of Light award

Desiree Edghill, the Executive Director of Artistes in Direct Support, was last evening conferred with the Commonwealth Points of Light award for her work to raise awareness and educate persons about the Human Immunode-ficiency Virus (HIV) and the Acquired Immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Edghill was presented with the award at a ceremony at the residence of British High Commissioner Greg Quinn.

Before presenting Edghill with the award, Quinn explained that the Commonwealth Points of Light award is given to people in Commonwealth countries to recognise the work that they have done to support individuals and groups in society. He noted that Guyana had only one previous Points of Light awardee, making Edghill the second. He added that Edghill was “a very deserving winner.”