Some registration transfers not recorded in final voters’ list

As Elections Day draws nearer, members of the public are being urged to check the Official List of Electors (OLE) to ensure not just that they are included but to be sure just where they are registered to vote as some have been unable to have their addresses updated.

The OLE, which contains the names of 660,998 electors, has been through more than nine months of revision and though the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Secretariat has tried to assure the public that all transactions recorded during this period would be reflected in the final list, this is not the case.

Several persons have publicly reported that attempts to transfer their registration from one region to another are not reflected in the OLE. Notably, in each case those affected were one of several members of a household who registered changes of address and while their family members had their registration records updated, they were the odd person out.