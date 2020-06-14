APNU+AFC ‘evidence’ of dead voter discredited

In its quest to invalidate the March 2, 2020 elections, the APNU+AFC coalition has once again published “evidence” which has fallen apart under scrutiny.

On Friday, Rickford Burke, president of the Brooklyn-based Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID) posted to his Facebook page a series of document which he claimed were death certificates of “persons whose names are registered as voted in Guyana’s March 2 Elections”.

The majority of the certificates are illegible but Burke has also included close ups of three certificates—that of Rampattie Benny, who passed in November 2008, Taramatti Khan, who passed in June 1998, and Lucille Medas, who passed in January 1987.