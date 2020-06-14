Lowenfield exceeded authority by discrediting elections results – PPP/C

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) yesterday accused Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield of overstepping his authority by discrediting the results of the March 2nd polls in his report on the national recount.

It has since called on GECOM Chair Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh to ignore those aspects of the report which are not the recount tabulation.

“It is clear that GECOM is enjoined by the law and the Constitution to ignore every aspect of Lowenfield’s Report, other than the General Elections Recount Totals and the Regional Elections Recount Totals,” the party said in a statement issued yesterday after Lowenfield submitted his report. It has been calling for the results of the recount to be used to swear in its candidate Irfaan Ali, while the incumbent has said the results are not credible. Attorney General Basil Williams yesterday also argued that GECOM ought not to request Lowenfield to submit a report for the finalisation of the results on the ground that the irregularities, discrepancies and anomalies affected the integrity and credibility of the elections