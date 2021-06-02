Motion at GECOM seeks removal of Lowenfield, Mingo, Myers

More than a year after he was accused of attempting to rig the March 2020 Elections, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield has been asked by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to show cause why he should not be dismissed.

The request has been made following the tabling of a motion for his immediate dismissal by the government-nominated members of GECOM. Similar motions were presented for the dismissal of Deputy Chief Election Officer Roxanne Myers and District Four Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo.

They have each been informed of the motions via letter from GECOM Chair Claudette Singh and given until June 15 to respond to the allegations.