GECOM sends Lowenfield, Myers, Mingo on leave

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has unanimously decided to send Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers and Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo on leave pending a decision on whether a tribunal will investigate accusations leveled against them.

According to a statement released by the Commission the three officers will proceed on their annual leave from June 28, 2021.

“The CEO will proceed on 42 days annual leave, the DCEO will be on 120 days leave and Mr. Clairmont Mingo will be on 35 days leave,” the statement explains adding that the decision was necessary to facilitate the Commission’s deliberation on the three motions tabled by the government nominated Commissioners seeking the immediate dismissal of those persons.