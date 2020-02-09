Electoral system reform essential for Guyana’s development

Local economist Dr Desmond Thomas on Friday launched his new book, titled, ‘Electoral System Reform for a Diverse Nation, The Case of Guyana.’

The launch, which was held at the National Library, included a presentation on the book by Thomas, who told attendees that he wrote the book because he believes that electoral reform is the number one priority for development in this country and for people to realise that change can happen. He said if someone wants to make a difference in Guyana, they should think about electoral reform because Guyana has been underperforming for 50 years.

“If you want to make a difference to the political conditions of the country, the number one instrument is electoral reform,” he stressed, before adding that the objective of electoral reform is to change political behaviour.