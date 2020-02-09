VYC youth centre for expansion with US$95,269 Japanese grant

The grant agreement for the expansion and renovation of the Volunteer Youth Corps (VYC) youth centre was signed on Friday by Japanese Ambassador Tatsuo Hirayama and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VYC Goldie Scott.

VYC received US$95,269 in grant aid from the Government of Japan to assist with the expansion and renovation of the centre, which will enable the organisation to create more ample space to carry out VYC’s activities and provide educational support to youth in Guyana.

The ceremony was attended by Hirayama, Scott, Honorary Consul General for Japan in Guyana Kashir Khan and Director of the Department of International Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Forbes July, along with the contractor, Samuel John, of SAEA Construction.