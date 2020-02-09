Puran Brothers workers robbed, assaulted during city garbage collection

A driver and loaders of a Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. garbage truck were robbed and physically assaulted by two gunmen while working the vicinity of Warlock, East Ruimveldt last Wednesday morning.

At the time of the attack, which took place at minutes to six, the garbage truck was in the Warlock area for garbage collection. The workers on duty at the time were said to be the driver of the truck and four loaders. However, only three of the five workers were held at gunpoint as two of the loaders had already left the truck and had gone ahead to get garbage bins unto the road.

Driver Kerwin Blackman and loaders Raulson Morrison and Haslim Dyal were relieved of their personal assets, which included their phones, cash and a wedding ring.