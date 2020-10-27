Lorry driver charged over death of garbage collector at Montrose

A 52-year-old man was yesterday placed on $600,000 bail after he was charged in relation to the more than two-months-old accident which claimed the life of garbage collector Zameer Isfehani along the Montrose, East Coast Demerara Public Road.

Sean Walters, a resident of One Mile Hill Foot, Soesdyke, Linden Highway appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The charge alleged that on August 4th at Montrose, ECD Public Road, Walters drove motor vehicle GWW 9841, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Isfehani.