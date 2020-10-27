Man on trial for murder of Parika fuel dealer

The trial of Curt Thomas for the 2016 murder of Parika fuel dealer Seeram Singh commenced yesterday morning before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

Thomas is accused of shooting and killing Singh on Saturday April 30th, 2016 during a robbery at Parika.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Testifying yesterday was Corporal Damian Williams who recalled arresting and putting the allegation to the accused, which he said was the only role he played in the investigations.