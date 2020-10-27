Manickchand begins meetings with teachers on preparation for CSEC, CAPE exams

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and senior ministry officials met with almost 500 teachers yesterday to discuss plans for next year’s Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams, including the support that would be offered to ensure the safety of both them and their students if schools are reopened.

The meeting, conducted via Zoom, saw teachers from schools in Georgetown and Region Three in attendance as the Ministry of Education began its engagement with those responsible for students sitting exams next year for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), which are administered by CXC.