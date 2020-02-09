Trinidad: Man found dead at fire scene chained to gas tank

(Trinidad Express) When fire fighters extinguished the fire at a house off Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin on Friday night, they came upon a horrific scene.

The body of the owner, David Strubing, was found, with an armed apparently chained to a cooking gas tank.

The fire report came in at 8.30p.m at a house at Plum Drive, Second Extension. There was no information on how the blew started.

It is uncertain if Strubing died from the fire or was killed before.

A motive is not immediately known.

An autopsy will be done on Monday.