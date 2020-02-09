Lawlessness on some bus routes continues to prevail

Dear Editor,

For too long, commuters have been forced to endure abuse by minibus touts and operators. Despite various strategies introduced by the Guyana Police Force, they always seems to be outfoxed and the daily harassment of commuters continues. Approaching the festive season last year, one of the best campaigns was launched by the police, much to the relief of commuters but with the assistance of minibus unions, especially the United Minibus Union, the crackdown against touts and operators harassing commuters was halted due to promises made. Today, not a fraction of what was promised has materialised and the treatment is very much the same.

Editor, I was very much pleased to see the operators and touts operating on the Sophia, Kitty and Campbellville routes decked out in what looks like uniforms, which were approved by the minibus union, but consistency was lacking. At the back of the jersey, the designation is printed and the touts are designated as a ‘dispatcher’. I know that dispatcher is totally different, but I was still happy thinking order would prevail. Incidentally, during the past week I was privileged to be traveling almost every day and had to use the Route 48 minibuses and during that process, witnessed firsthand the behaviour of the operators. I saw one driver claiming to be the secretary of the union on the phone issuing an order for the jersey to be taken away from a tout (dispatcher) because he refused to load the bus that the secretary was working. I got into an exchange of words with one driver because of the physical tugging and pulling. The touts could be seen loading the ‘hot plates’ buses at the front of the line. When one of the buses in the line was filled, it had to wait until the ‘hot plate’ bus was full.

Editor, I was in high praise of the police and their operation to get rid of this lawlessness and the union concocted a plan so that the lawlessness prevails. Today, commuters are still being physically forced into buses, verbally abused, forced to sit in overloaded buses, and witness some of the most vulgar displays by operators. The officials of the union are also working buses and seeing these behaviours and not saying anything. I am urging the GPF to embark on the operation again and disregard the union, because despite their promises, everything remains the same or at some parks, worse. There’s no law allowing touting and they should not be at the minibus parks.

Yours faithfully,

Sahadeo Bates