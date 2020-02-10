Ramdihal launches forensic auditing services with T&T partner

As Guyana prepares for the oil and gas sector and the spin-offs associated with it, local chartered accountant Chateram Ramdihal has teamed up with a Trinidadian partner to bring forensic auditing services here.

Two Fridays ago Ramdihal, and Forensic Expert Stephon Grey, of the Caribbean Institute of Forensic Accounting (CIFA), launched the Caribbean Institute of Forensic Accounting (CIFA) Guyana Inc., which is located at the corner of Delph and Craig streets, Campbellville, George-town.

Ramdihal, whose Chartered Accountants Professional Services Firm (CAPSF) was established in October 2015, had earlier entered into a joint venture with Haynes Inc., an accounting firm from the United States of America owned by Floyd Haynes, to form Ramdihal and Haynes Inc. and provide consultancy services.