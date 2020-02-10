All Swag! crowned Guinness `Greatest of the Streets’ Linden champs

Swag Entertainment won the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Zone, squeaking past Quiet Storm on sudden death penalty kicks on Saturday at the Christianburg Hardcourt.

In front of a large crowd, Swag Entertainment prevailed 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks to clinch their maiden title after regulation and extra time ended 2-2, in what was their second appearance in the final. Defender Marley Major was the man of the hour as he scored the winning goal in what was a dramatic penalty shoot-out which lasted for four rounds.

Prior to the eventual conclusion, the first goal was scored in the 35th minute when Romell Matthews netted for Quiet Storm. The conversion was a ‘Guinness Goal’ (a goal scored in the final three minutes of the clash counts as two), as Matthews placed his effort into the left corner from the center of the field.