Magnum Tonic Wine Mash Cup Futsal semi-finalists decided

Bent Street, Rio All-Stars, Kingston and Leopold Street are the semi-finalists in the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Championship after quarter-final victories Saturday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Bent Street, winner of the inaugural edition, made light work of Sophia 7-2. Sheldon Holder led the rout with a hat-trick in the 12th, 14th and 15th minute. Assisting with a brace was Colin Nelson in the second and 26th minute while Daniel Wilson and Jermaine Beckles added goals in the 20th and 29th minute respectively. For Sophia, Dwayne Lowe scored in the 14th and 28th minute. Bent Street will now lock horns with Kingston who defeated Spartacus 3-1. Stephon Reynolds smashed three goals in the 19th, 21st and 24th minute to secure the vital result for Kingston.

For Spartacus, Simeon Moore scored in the 17th minute.