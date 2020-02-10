Crawford wins R&R 40-miler in honour of Jude Bentley

Romello Crawford stormed to victory yesterday in the 28th R&R International, 40-mile road race which was held in honour of former national cyclist, Jude Bentley who died on Saturday.

Only 15 cyclists participated in the event and organizer, national cycling coach, Hassan Mohamed, said he was not pleased with the turn out due to a number of riders taking part in another event which was not sanctioned by the Guyana Cycling Federation.

Mohamed said however, that he was happy with the riders who turned out for an incident free race, witnessed by sponsor, Jacob Rambarran.