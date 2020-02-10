Fletcher stars as Volcanoes, Red Force draw

ROSEAU, Dominica, CMC – Andre Fletcher just missed out on a hundred in his first domestic four-day game in nearly three years as the rain-hit fourth round encounter between Windward Islands Volcanoes and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force finished in a predictable draw here yesterday.

Resuming the final day at Windsor Park on 71 for two after the entire third day was lost to rain, Volcanoes reached 293 for eight in their first innings in reply to Red Force’s 373 for eight declared.

Fletcher, on two at the start, top-scored with 88 while veteran opener Devon Smith made 67 and 20-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman Emmanuel Stewart, 56, the trio combining to ensure there were no unlikely surprises.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein picked up four for 61 to move to 20 wickets for the new season.

Following a near two-hour delayed start due again to weather, an outright result would have always been improbable and Fletcher and Smith ensured there were no early wickets as they extended their overnight third wicket stand to 63 before being separated.

Fletcher struck nine fours and two sixes off 219 deliveries while the left-handed Smith stroked nine fours on a 164-ball innings.

Hosein broke the stand when he bowled Smith on the back foot with one which spun back sharply and when leg-spinner Yannic Cariah also bowled Alick Athanaze for 14, Volcanoes had lost two wickets for 25 runs to be 156 for four.

However, Fletcher remained firmly entrenched, anchoring a 111-run fifth wicket partnership with Stewart, to deny Red Force any immediate further success.

Both eventually perished in successive overs with the score on 267, Fletcher caught at the wicket off Hosein and Stewart taken at short leg off off-spinner Bryan Charles, after facing 104 balls and striking seven fours and a six.