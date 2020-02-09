Kingston records biggest upset in Futsal

Kingston officially earned the moniker of dark horse after they sent defending champions Sparta Boss packing 3-1 in the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Championship Thursday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The result is the biggest upset in local futsal history and Kingston earned their place in the quarterfinal round and a date with newcomer Spartacus at the same venue. Stephon Reynolds was a one-man army in the round of 16 clash as he recorded an impressive first half hat-trick in the third, sixth and 10th minute. On target in the loss was Gregory Richardson in the eighth minute.

Kingston’s opponent Spartacus, sealed their place in the quarterfinal section following a 6-1 thrashing of Street 6-1. Simeon Moore tallied a hat-trick in the ninth, 11th and 16th minute, with Mark Carrega adding a double in the fifth and 18th minute.