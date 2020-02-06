Magnum Tonic Wine Mash Cup Futsal business end gets underway

With the group stage round producing several unexpected results, the business end in the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal competition commences this evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue with the round of 16 section.

Newcomer Spartacus will battle Broad Street in the opening match at 19:00hrs while Sophia takes aim at Ansa McAl All-Stars at 19:30hrs. This will be followed by the Bent Street and Mocha encounter at 20:00hrs. The fourth fixture will witness Sparta Boss opposing Kingston at 20:30hrs while Gold is Money tackles Alexander Village at 21:00hrs.

In the sixth match, Leopold Street faces-off with Avocado Ballers from 21:30hrs while Albouystown matches skills with Back Circle at 22:00hrs and Future Stars will lock horns with Rio All-Stars from 22:30hrs.