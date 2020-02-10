Jaguars fall seven runs short

In less than half-an-hour, Guyana Jaguars lost their final wicket falling seven runs short on the final day of their fourth round clash of the West Indies regional Championships against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Providence National Stadium yesterday.

It was the first win for the Scorpions in this year’s competition and the five-time defending champions and host, Jaguars, when play resumed yesterday morning, required 27 runs for victory after closing the previous day on 155 for 9, in reply to Scorpions who posted 187 and 184 in their two innings.

The defending champions were cautious in their approach yesterday, looking to chip away at the target, knowing any mistake, would be their last and the match would end.