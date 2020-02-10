Solomon slams century

Wicket-keeper/batsman Dexter Solomon grafted well for a century in a drawn encounter between the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) and the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) while the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) secured triumphs yesterday in the latest round of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Noble House Seafoods, second-division, two-day tournament.

GNIC, who resumed the day on 54-4, still trailing by 171 runs in response to MYO’s first innings score of 225, batted all day at the Queen’s College ground.

They were dismissed for 319 on the stroke of the day’s close of play with Solomon, who was once a national prospect, scoring 151. The right-hander got support from Sheldon Chapman who scored an even fifty.