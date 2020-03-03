Pride increases lead on second placed Jaguars

Guyana Jaguars maintained their second position but Barbados Pride extended their lead after round six of the West Indies Championships.

Five-time defending champions, Jaguars earned 18.2 points from their seven-wicket win over the Jamaica Scorpions and now has 79 points while Pride earned 24 points from their 127-run victory against the Windward Islands Volcanoes to move to 108.2 points, extending their lead over the Jaguars to 29.2 points.

Scorpions remains third on 61.2 points while Volcanoes are in fourth with 56.8 points. Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are two points behind Volcanoes in fifth and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes round out the table with 40.4 points.