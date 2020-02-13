Family centre catering for 25 children from difficult circumstances

Twenty-five children extracted from difficult circumstances are being cared for at the $250 Million Children and Family Care Centre which opened about five months ago in Plum Park, Sophia.

Supervisor Bissoondai Rayman told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the children were receiving the necessary care to help re-integrate them into society.

“These children would have endured so many things … for one reason or another they are here, and they need love and attention, some of them don’t get that. However, it is offered here at the top of our list,” she said.