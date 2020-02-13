Ten to testify against duo in drug bust on Mandela Ave

Ten witnesses are expected to testify against Christopher Garraway and Randy Chester, the duo who were charged with drug trafficking last month.

Garraway and Chester were separately charged for the offence after they were intercepted by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit while on their way to Berbice. The truck they were driving was searched and the narcotics were found.

The charge stated that on January 16, 2020, at John Fernandes Limited, Mandela Avenue, West Ruimveldt, they had in their possession 22 kg of cannabis and 2.740 kg of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded to prison until January 29.