Two charged with trafficking after drugs found on Berbice-bound truck

Two out of the four men intercepted by CANU ranks last Friday were charged with trafficking narcotics and were remanded to prison yesterday.

Christopher Garraway and Randy Chester were separately charged at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The charge was read to them by acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and it stated that on January 16, 2020, at John Fernandes Limited, Back Road, West Ruimveldt, they had in their possession 22 kg of cannabis and 2.740 kg of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded to prison until January 29th. According to information, the men were intercepted by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit while on their way to Berbice. The truck they were driving was searched and the narcotics were found.