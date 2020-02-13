Homeless man gets jail for damaging car window

A homeless man will be spending two months behind bars after pleading guilty to damaging the window of a car.

Moments before he was sentenced for a damage to property charge, Jason Stephens told a Magistrate that he lives in the Georgetown Magistrates’ courtyard

The homeless man was brought before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty and read a charge which stated that on February 8th, at South Road, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged a car window, valued $49,000, being the property of Uana Rodrigues. He pleaded not guilty to the charge. The matter was then transferred to Court 11 where it was heard by Magistrate Annette Singh, who later handed down the sentence.

Stephens changed his plea while in the courtroom of Magistrate Singh and she subsequently handed down the sentence of two months.