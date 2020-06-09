Man gets three years’ jail after being convicted for drug trafficking on Back Road -co-accused freed

A man was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail and fined $19.7 million after being found guilty of having a large quantity of cannabis as well as a quantity of cocaine in his possession for trafficking.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan handed down the sentence to Randy Chester, 24, in Georgetown, at the conclusion of his trial for the possession of 22 kilogrammes of cannabis and 2.740 kilogrammes of cocaine.

Chester, who was represented by attorney Amoura Giddings, was found guilty after the court found that he provided an incriminating statement to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers that he collected the salt bags containing drugs and loaded them into a truck for them to be taken to the Berbice Bridge to be collected.