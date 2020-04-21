Two jailed for four years over Mabura drugs

Two East Coast Demerara residents, who were busted last Saturday morning with a quantity of cocaine and cannabis, were yesterday sentenced to four years in jail and fined $240,300 after they pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Lawrence Harper, 28, a porter of Lot 592 Cummings Lodge, ECD and Stanley Mann, 32, a driver of Lot 7 Industry, ECD, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court where the charges was read to them.

They pleaded guilty and were sentenced to four years imprisonment on each charge. The sentences are to run concurrently.