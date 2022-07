Linden miner gets one year over ganja

Days after he was arrested, a Linden resident was on Tuesday fined $603,600 and sentenced to one year imprisonment after he admitted to trafficking 402 grammes of cannabis.

Robert Vyphuis, 37, a gold miner appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which was read to him and he was sentenced.